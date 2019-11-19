TUSCUMBIA — Joan Marvene Bowles, 79, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. The family will hold a private service.
Marvene retired from Tri County Home Health. She was a 1957 graduate of Deshler High School. She was preceded in death by her special grandson, Kyle McCaig.
She is survived by her children, Ed Dixon, Deanna Davis, Amanda Smith (Trevor) and Amelia McCaig (Charles); grandchildren, Wes Dixon, Cody Dixon (Blair), Austin Davis, Meagan Smith (Brandan), Matthew Smith (Annah) and Colin McCaig; great- grandchildren, Will Dixon, Emerson Dixon, Cora Dixon, Shiloh and Paisley Smith, and Samuel McCaig.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
