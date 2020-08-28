FLORENCE — Marvia Loretta Goodloe, 83, died August 25, 2020. Public viewing will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

