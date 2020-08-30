FLORENCE — We celebrate the life and legacy of Mrs. Marvia Loretta Randle Goodloe, who peacefully transitioned into eternal life surrounded by her children, August 25, 2020.
She was the mother to Ricardo Freeman Randle (Sharon), Cornell O’Bryant Randle (Vickie) and April Dawn Goodloe. She was grandmother of five and great grandmother of eight.
She was loved within her large family and a host of friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Jim and Edna Earle Randle Johnson; and her paternal father, Odie Randle; her sister, Edna Louise Randle Dowling; and brother Arthur “Charlie” Thomas Randle.
She leaves to cherish her memory, along with the children mentioned adove two sisters, Zethelyn Randle Johnson(Charlie Jr.),and Nepsie Johnson Arnold (Ronald,deceased); and one brother, Robert Earl Randle (Frances). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service for Mrs. Goodloe will be, 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at Tri-Cities Memorial Garden, Florence, Al.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
