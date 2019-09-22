TUSCUMBIA — Family and friends mourn the passing of Marvin A. Tidwell Jr., age 55, who passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Marvin was a Registered Nurse at Shoals Hospital, and he enjoyed spending his free time hunting for arrowheads, fishing, and building model airplanes. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel Tidwell, and his mother, Verlene Tidwell. His survived by his daughter, Jenna Danielle Tidwell; son, Ryan Tidwell; father, Marvin A. Tidwell Sr.; sister, Tracy Tidwell Lloyd-Jones and husband John; aunt, Geraldine Daniel; and cousins, Larry and Julie Daniel and family.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rudy Guess officiating. Burial will be at New Bethel Cemetery.
