FLORENCE — Marvin G. Beckham, 96 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was retired and a Veteran of the United States Navy, and a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park with Chris Moran officiating.
Mr. Beckham was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Butler Beckham; father, Frank Beckham; mother, Julia May Bates; brother, Hilton S. Beckham. He is survived by his son, Bill Beckham (Cathy); grandchildren, Ben Habshey, Eric Habshey, and Tray Beckham; great grandchildren, Riley Habshey, Colton Habshey, Reed Habshey, Addison Habshey, Will Beckham, Hudson Beckham, and Amelia Beckham.
Pallbearers will be Ben Habshey, Eric Habshey, Tray Beckham, Michael Thigpen, Nathan Roberson, and Michael Weddington.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to: Wounded Warriors Project; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Mars Hill Church of Christ.
