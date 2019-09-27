MUSCLE SHOALS — Marvin Jean Holt, 88, of Muscle Shoals, began resting in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Her visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, with her service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Bob Pitman, Brother Casey Hagle, and son, Rusty Holt will be officiating.
She is survived by her four sons, Wayne Holt (Lynn), Mike Holt (Kim), Rusty Holt (Rita) and Marty Holt (Kay); nine grandchildren, David Holt (Samantha), Mark Holt (Sarah), Alan Holt (Christina), Amber Thomas (Bryan), Nathan Holt, Jason Holt (Breanna), LeAnne Roach (Chris), Bradley Gilbert and Lorin Holt; nine great-grandchildren, and number ten due in January. Two sisters, Peggy Wimberly (Buddy), Nita Robinson and brother, Jerry Strange (Shirley). Numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Roy Eugene Holt; parents, Marvin and Dora Strange; sister, Carolyn Singer and brother-in-law, Bob Singer; brother, Edward Strange and sister-in-law, Jo Strange, and brother, Bradley Strange.
Mrs. Holt was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time and caring for her family. Mrs. Holt had an amazing sense of humor and quick wit, known by her family as “Jeanisms.” She was a phenomenal cook; she could take very little and create a meal to feed many. Mrs. Holt would always send off her family with a “love wave” from her front porch whenever they would leave. She loved children. She taught each child that came into her home how to play Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the piano. She had the gift of hospitality and a servant’s heart. Mrs. Holt was extremely organized and detailed oriented. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and completing crossword puzzles. Her presence will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and staff for their kindness and compassion in caring for mother during this difficult time. Also the family would like to thank Linda Smith and Dorothy Minor, mother’s caregivers, for their love and care.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Holt, Alan Holt, Nathan Holt, Jason Holt, Wade Wimberly and Steve Robinson.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Holt family.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
Commented