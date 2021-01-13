FLORENCE — Marvin Kenneth Cox, 80, died January 11, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery with Greenhill Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Terrell Cox. He was a U.S. veteran.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.