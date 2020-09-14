MUSCLE SHOALS — Marvin “Sonny” “Sunshine” King, 81, of Muscle Shoals passed away on September 10, 2020. He was a devout Christian man with an unwavering faith, a Vietnam Veteran, Cuban Missile Crisis participant, and advanced boilermaker of 30 years that could weld anything. He enjoyed working on antique vehicles of all kinds, tinkering in his garage, golfing, and spending time with his family.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Dolores King; his children, Marty (Cindy) King, Cheryl (Terry) Osborn, and Tim (Rachel) King; grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) Barber, Joshua (April) King, Jacob Staten, Tanner (Jade) Barber, Brittney (Mark) McCuen, Zachary King, Skyler (Mercedes) Staten, Forrest Dibiaso, Chelsea (Brandon) Pate, Grant Osborn, Lucas King, Nick (Ashley) Anglin; and great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Zane, Mia, Zoey, Addalynn, Arabella, Annsleigh, Jaxson, Grayson, and Ryleigh.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Cecil King Sr. and Dephia Cross King; son Jimmy Staten; and sisters, Betty Montgomery, and Bobbie Wright.
Visitation will be held for Sonny on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. with a memorial service to follow at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
