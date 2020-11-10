TUSCALOOSA — Marvin Seab Campbell, 63, formerly of Haleyville, died November 4, 2020. Graveside prayer will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Thornhill Cemetery in Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

