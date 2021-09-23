MOUNT HOPE — Marvin Warren, 65, died September 21, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Fergason Cemetery.

