Marvolene Reynolds Thornton, 92, of Florence, passed away October 13, 2022. She was born on June 6, 1930. Her parents were Dalton and Elizabeth Reynolds. She and her brother, Leecil, grew up in Tishomingo, MS. She played on the girls’ basketball team in high school. After graduation she attended Florence State University. While at Florence State she met her future husband, Jesse Thornton, who was her brother’s college roommate. She later graduated from Jacksonville State University.
Visitation will be Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jacky Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Thornton; parents, Dalton and Elizabeth Reynolds; and brother, Leecil Reynolds.
Jesse and Marvolene married on December 27, 1953. They have two sons, Gary (Pamela) Thornton, Madison, MS., and Sid (Cecille) Thornton, Muscle Shoals, AL; granddaughter, Samantha (Taj) Bates; and three great-grandchildren, Grayson, Hayden, and Faith.
Marvolene moved with her family to Florence, AL., in 1960. She was a math teacher at Rogers High School until she retired. She was a member of the Cypress Creek Methodist Church and was active with the Women’s Missionary Group called Faithful Ladies.
After she retired, she was active in the Community Bible Study. She also spent a lot of time in her yard planting and growing flowers.
She continued to watch and follow Women’s Basketball because of her love for the game. She also loved Christmas. Marvolene decorated extensively, putting up several Christmas trees, snow village houses and other decorations. She also loved Christmas movies.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice and RN’s, Shelby and Kristi and Chaplain Chance. Also, special thanks to Mabel Chandler for helping take care of our mom.
