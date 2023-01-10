GREENHILL — Marvolyn Jeanette Liles Hollis, 80, of Greenhill, AL, passed away January 7, 2023, peacefully at her home after a brief illness. She was born in Lauderdale County, AL at her parent’s old home place.

