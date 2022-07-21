TOWN CREEK — Mary A. Torrens, 67, died July 16, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Red Bank M.B. Church. She will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Red Bank Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

