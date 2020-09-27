SHEFFIELD — Mary Adelia Snider Fondren, 95, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arragnements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home. Mrs. Fondren was the wife of the late, Dennis Fondren.

