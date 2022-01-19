ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Mary Alice Fetzer, 97, died January 15, 2022. Visitation Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Union Hill Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Union Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.