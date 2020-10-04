TUSCUMBIA — Mary Alice Henry, age 81 of Tuscumbia, died October 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cherokee, Al at home. There will be a private graveside service at Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee. John Henry will officiate.
Mary Alice was a Colbert County native living most of her life in Tuscumbia. She was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ for 45 years.
She will be remembered for her love and complete devotion to her family. She was proud to be a homemaker for 60 years. She met the love of her life, Bobby K. Henry, as a student at Cherokee High School. They eloped on December 7, 1954 to Iuka, MS to marry. Mary Alice had a quiet gentle spirit, always preferring to be out of the limelight. She was a wonderful cook and loved making her house a home with her gift for decorating.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby K. Henry of Tuscumbia; parents, Eston Johnson and Olean Morris Johnson of Cherokee; and a brother, Clinton E Johnson of Cherokee.
She is survived by two daughters, Mona McWilliams (Mike) of Cherokee, Gina Bonds (John) of Tuscumbia; granddaughter, Beth Bonds of Tuscumbia; and two great grandchildren, Gavyn Horne and Kaylee Horne of Tuscumbia.
The family expresses special thanks to her loving caregivers, Beth Bonds, granddaughter, Jodie Cochran and Mrs. Dorothy Minor.
The family would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for their kindness and support through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, American Diabetes Association or The American Heart Fund at donatenow.heart.org/.
