FLORENCE — Mary Alice May, 52, died November 5, 2020. Family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at William’s Funeral Home in Florence. Funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with burial at Lindsey’s Chapel/One Lost Sheep Cemetery. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.

