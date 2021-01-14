ROGERSVILLE — Mary Alice Smith, 60, of Rogersville died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021, 12:30-1:30 PM at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2 PM at Civitan Cemetery with Alex Bayes officiating.
She was a member of the Rogersville Church of Christ.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Curnutt Riddle; parents, Bob and Joanne Curnutt.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Vasquez; granddaughter, Joanne Smith; sons, Jack and Marshall Smith; sister, Stacy Odom; brother, Steven Gray; aunts, Virginia Jackson and Sally Gray; uncle, David Gray.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
