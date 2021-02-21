HUNTSVILLE — Mary Alice Wilhelm, passed away February 16th, 2021, at Regency Retirement Village in Huntsville. A graveside service will be held on February 23rd at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence.
Mary Alice Smith Wilhelm was born December 9, 1934, to Elmer Russell and Lucile Troupe Smith in New Hope, Alabama. She graduated from New Hope High School in 1952 and attended David Lipscomb College from 1952-1955. She completed her BS in Business Education and English at the University of North Alabama in 1957 and received her Masters in Counseling at UNA in 1974. She did additional studies for teacher certification in Spanish and math.
She married Jack Wilhelm, on March 27, 1955. Jack preceded her in death on February 7, 2016.
Their children are Mark (wife Liz) Wilhelm of Greenville, Texas, David (wife Deb) Wilhelm of Birmingham, Alabama, and Holly (husband Randy) Norton of Huntsville, Alabama; their eight grandchildren are Brent Norton, Blake Norton (wife, Lindsey), Marybeth Norton Brinkerhoff (husband, Ben), Lindsay Wilhelm Howard (husband, Brandon), Chris Wilhelm (wife, Brass), Nathan Wilhelm (wife, Jordan), Ryan Wilhelm (wife, Marlee), and Hannah Wilhelm; their great grandchildren are Lawson and Abel Norton, Charlotte Howard, and Hazel, Hudson, Harlan, Ruby, and Jack Wilhelm.
Through the years, Mary Alice and Jack also shared their home with a number of foster children, students, or families who had special needs. Being a cancer survivor since 1997, she participated in cancer support groups and research causes.
In addition to her husband Jack, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and by sisters Myrmia Donnell and Garnetta Bailess.
She taught for 22 years at Mars Hill Bible School, 2 years at Knoxville Christian School, and 10 years at Auburn High School. She also taught classes in Vienna, Austria in 1990 and 1991. She was certified in several areas but primarily taught math, Spanish, and business subjects.
Mary Alice was always very supportive of her husband in his ministry to Churches of Christ. They worked with the following Churches of Christ: Eastside (now Cox Boulevard) in Sheffield, Sherrod Avenue and Mars Hill in Florence, and Highland Park in Muscle Shoals. They also served congregations in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee and in Auburn, Alabama.
She authored seven books for ladies classes, a cook book, and a children’s book. Ladies classes in the USA and overseas have studied her books, and she spoke for special ladies day events in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Michigan, Florida, and Texas. She did volunteer work at times at EAMC Hospital in Opelika and ECM Hospital in Florence.
The family has designated Mars Hill Bible School, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, Alabama 35630 as a recipient of any memorial gifts friends may wish to make. They also express deep appreciation to the many friends of the family who have blessed them with support and friendship through the years.
You’re Invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
--
Commented