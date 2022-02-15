WHEATCROFT, KENTUCKY — Mary Allen Douglas, 71, formerly of Town Creek, died February 12, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Cemetery. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.