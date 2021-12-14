FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth Carter Allison, 75, passed away December 12, 2021. A graveside service will be Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. at Central Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.