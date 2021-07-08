RUSSELLVILLE — Mary Ann Bates, 87, died July 7, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville with the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was a retired educator from Tharptown Junior High School.

