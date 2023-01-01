MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Ann Bowling of Muscle Shoals passed away peacefully from this earth on December 28, 2022. She was 86. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 2nd at 2 o’clock at Shady Grove Cemetery in Ford City. A visitation will follow at the home of Jonny and Christy Harrison at 825 Raymond Gargis Road, Muscle Shoals. Officiating will be Bro. Mike Crews.
Mary Ann was born November 14, 1936, to Albert and Sylvia Gamble and spent her youth in Florence graduating from Coffee High School. She met the love of her life, Charles Bowling and was married on September 25, 1959. She was a retired dental hygienist working for over 15 years and enjoyed working in her church.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bowling; parents, Albert and Sylvia Gamble; sister, Margaret Glover; brothers-in-law, Brooks Bowling and Hugh Bowling; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kinnane.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Harrison and her husband, Jonny; grandson, Josh King and his wife, Lauren; brother-in-law, Bobby Glover; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Brooks) Bowling, Peggy (Hugh) Bowling, and Nettie Bowling; and grandchildren, Audrey, Amelia, Macks, and Annie Kate.
Pallbearers will be Josh King, Ronnie King, Kenny Galloway, John Bowling, Tab Bowling, and Wes Gamble. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Gamble and Robert Gamble.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
