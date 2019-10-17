GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Mary Ann Jackson Roberts Brazil, 82, died October 15, 2019. Services will be today at 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Methodist Church with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Mary Ann Jackson Roberts Brazil, 82, died October 15, 2019. Services will be today at 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Methodist Church with burial in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
Commented