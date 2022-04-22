PISGAH — Mary Ann Cummings, 98, formerly of Haleyville, died April 19, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

