FLORENCE
Mary Ann Davis, 57 of Florence, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Her memorial service will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Tuscumbia with Dwight Davis officiating.
Mrs. Davis was a native of Holland, Michigan. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Southwest Community Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Lynn Goodwin; and her parents, Leon and Mary Enslow.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Davis; children, Jason Goodwin and Jeanann Kleinpeter; stepchildren, Mike Davis and Amy Willingham; brothers, Eugene Enslow and Leon Enslow; and 13 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association.
