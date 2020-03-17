FLORENCE — Mary Ann Delbert, age 84, of Florence passed away March 15, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness.
Mrs. Delbert was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Delbert, Sr.; parents, Aloysius and Cecilia Miller; brothers, Charles, Gerald, Kenneth, Willfred, Bernard and Warren Miller; and daughter, Annamarie Warrington.
Mrs. Delbert is survived by her sons, Danny Delbert (Andrea), Muscle Shoals and Louis Delbert (Allison), Florence; daughter, Paula Leadford (Mark), Florence; brother, John Miller; sisters, Catherine Kania and Ursula Kania; grandchildren, Brandon and Josh Leadford, Hannah and Maryanna Delbert, Apryl and Timothy Wiggins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
