LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mary Ann Doster, 90, died October 30, 2020. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. November 7th with 3 p.m. funeral to follow at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.