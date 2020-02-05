TUSCUMBIA — Mary Ann Handley, 81, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Barton Cemetery with David Conley officiating.
Mrs. Handley was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Handley; sister, Patsy Hargett; and brother, James Holt.
She is survived by her children, Andy Handley (Jackie) and Lisa Driggers (Larry); brother, Donald Holt; sisters, Wanda Waldrep, Brenda Sprague and Nancy Johnson; three grandchildren, William and Amy Handley and Aylissa Murphy; and four great-grandchildren, Zach, Austin, Chloe and Abby.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
