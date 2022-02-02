FLORENCE — Mary Ann Holt Wisdom, 75, died January 31, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

