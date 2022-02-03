FLORENCE — Mary Ann (Holt) Wisdom, 75, of Florence, passed away January 31, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Matt Heupel and Sonny Owens officiating and John Paul Heupel song leader. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Wisdom was preceded in death by her daughter, Audrey Elizabeth Wisdom; parents, Claude and Myrtle Holt; and sisters, Jean Rhodes, Kathy Holt, and Joyce Hinson.
She is survived by her husband, Lester David Wisdom of Florence; son, David Brian Wisdom (Carol) of Huntsville; daughter, Laura Renee’ (Wisdom) Michael (Quinton) of Lanett, AL; brother, John Ellis Holt of Florence; sisters, Nancy Jane (Holt) Stanfield of Florence, Bobby Carol Holt of Birmingham, and Penny Ellen (Holt) Phillips of Birmingham; grandchildren, Audrey Rachelle (Michael) Rye, David Brian Wisdom, Jr. (Amanda), Timothy Andrew Michael (Sam), Caroline Elizabeth (Wisdom) Mayfield (Tanner), and Joshua Taylor Michael; and 10 great-grandchildren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
