TOWN CREEK — Mary Ann Campbell Lindley, 47, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Providence Cemetery in Town Creek, AL. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Antonucci first female trainer to win Triple Crown race
- Nuggets showing plenty of poise in these NBA Finals
- Suspension over, Elliott set for Sonoma
- Lotteries for June 11
- US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
- Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent
- Smokestack implosion to bring decades of Detroit trash incinerator stink to an end
- DeSantis argues he's top Trump alternative even as ex-president's indictment overshadows 2024 race
Most Read
Articles
- Marriott undergoing $25M renovation
- Haleyville Dollar General cited by OSHA for unsafe conditions
- American makes first of 14 Florence stops
- Former Franklin DA faces shoplifting charge
- 18-wheeler overturns in Spring Valley
- Casey White sentenced to life
- Colbert jail inmates volunteer at animal shelter
- Race Amity Day promotes unity, equity through areawide event
- Sheppard tapped as FCS Director of Student Services
- Limestone sheriff's applicant caught impersonating a peace officer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- UNA's long-awaited stadium dream taking step forward — again
- Christopher R. Burns
- Christopher 'Chris' Randal Burns
- Marriott undergoing $25M renovation
- Lisa M. Simmons
- Haleyville Dollar General cited by OSHA for unsafe conditions
- Sharon Ann Agee
- American makes first of 14 Florence stops
- Betty Green
- Jeffrey Shane Berry
Images
Videos
Commented
- Woman, man lower than the animals (2)
- Downtown parking deck project underway (1)
- Muscle Shoals City Council OKs $600K paving program (1)
- Federal agents, prosecutors going after machine-gun conversion devices in Tennessee (1)
- It’s decision time on tax cuts (1)
- Owners of vicious animals must face consequences (1)
- Alabama Black voters get surprise ruling from Supreme Court (1)
- Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden's invite to liberal skeptics to 'talk to me,' McCarthy's balancing act (1)
- Tuberville seeks funds for Mitchell Blvd. overpass (1)
Commented