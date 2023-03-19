Mary Ann McDonald, age 80 of Hackleburg, passed away March 7, 2023. Service was held Saturday March 11, 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Funeral service was at 11:00. She was laid to rest in Friendship Cemetery near Detroit, AL.
Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her parents, Murray Max Cantrell and Mary Lou Cantrell; husband, Kenneth C. McDonald; brothers, Lynn Cantrell, Brock Cantrell, a baby brother and sister, Marilyn Satterfield.
Survivors include her children, Anna Flocker (Mike), David McDonald (Melissa), Richard McDonald, and Edward McDonald (Kristi); her sister, Brenda McClendon (Billy) and brother, Wayne Cantrell (Francis); sister-in-law, Tommie Cantrell (Brock); grandchildren, Amy, Soleil’ and Josh, Katie, Lacey and Adam, Claire and Jacob, and Drew; great-grandchildren, Carter, Pippa, Aiden, Lila, Alyssa, Briar, Loki and Nicholas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Ann to: Mount Olives Women’s Ministry; Mount Olive Baptist Church, Hackleburg, AL. Thank you to nursing, care staff, and Doctor Naeini at Florence Nursing and Rehab.
