FLORENCE — Mary Ann Moses, 93, died July 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Florence, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, with Elkins Funeral Home assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.