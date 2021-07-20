FLORENCE — Mary Ann Moses, 93, died July 16, 2021, following a brief illness.
Ann was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on April 11, 1928, the only child of Robert and Jessie Mitcheltree. The family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1943 where she finished high school and graduated from Louisiana State University. Ann married Frank Henry Moses of Lakeland, Florida in 1950 and they moved to Florence in 1953 where they raised their family and remained until their deaths.
Ann was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she served on the altar guild, taught Sunday school for 32 years, was named 1992 Episcopal National Teacher of the Year, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 13 years. She especially enjoyed working with young children and taught at St Bartholomew’s Episcopal Kindergarten in Florence for 20 years. She was also a member of the Muscle Shoals District Service League and the Alabama Wildflower Society. Ann’s life was devoted to caring for and sharing with her family and friends, especially her two beloved grandsons.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and infant granddaughter, Ashley Michelle Moses. She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Moses (Larry Neill); son, Keith Moses (Gina Crowe); grandsons, Tyler Moses (Katherine Sweet) and Michael Moses (Sarah Taylor); several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many very dear friends.
A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Florence today, July 20 at 11:00 with The Rev. Dr. Callie Plunket-Brewton officiating. Pallbearers will be Price Harrison, Ralph Jones, Mike Moeller, Goodloe Pride III, Gunther Sigle, and Eric Wilhite. Robert Koonce and George Pillow will serve as ushers. There will be a reception for family and friends immediately following the service in Mullen Hall. A brief family service will be held at the graveside later in the day. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting.
The family extends special thanks to Ann’s wonderful group of caregivers, Dr. Saquib Anjum, Dr. John Morris, and the fifth floor nursing and support staff at NAMC. The family suggests memorial gifts to Trinity Episcopal Church (for the Frank and Ann Moses Memorial Fund), Camp McDowell (105 DeLong Road, Nauvoo, AL 35578), or your favorite animal rescue group benefitting cats.
