MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL — 1937-2021 — Mary Ann Oliver Miree of Mountain Brook, Alabama, formerly of Florence, Alabama, passed away on July 30, 2021. She was born on April 1, 1937 in Tuscaloosa, Al, to Dr. John T. and Sara Oliver. She attended The University of Alabama, was President of Mortar Board, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She graduated from University of Cincinnati, and obtained her master’s degree in Social Work from The Ohio State University. She was an active volunteer in the Florence community, serving at the Kennedy Douglas Center and The Help Center. She was a member of Shades Valley Presbyterian Church.
Mary Ann’s family was the joy of her life and she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Aubrey S Miree III.
She is survived by her brothers, John T. Oliver of Jasper, Al and Howard Oliver of Selma; her children, Michele Miree Smith (Mabry), Aubrey S. Miree IV (Loee) and Mark C. Miree (Christie); and her eight grandchildren, Camille Smith, Adele Smith, Mary Clayton Miree, Chasey Miree, Josh Miree, Zach Miree, Grace Miree and Lexi Miree.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to: Doctors Without Borders : doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm or The Help Center in Florence, Al. by mail: P.O. Box 1713 Florence, Al. 35631
