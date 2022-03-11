FLORENCE — Mary Ann Parsley, 63, died March 9, 2022. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She was the wife of Richard Parsley. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

