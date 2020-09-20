SHEFFIELD — Mary Ann Wadkins, 81, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Chad Holder officiating.
Mary Ann was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church, Sheffield, and retired as a receptionist for Dr. Flippen. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Eston Wadkins; daughters, Ann Wadkins and Pam Love; and parents, James and Martha Hayes.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Auld (Trevor); brother, Jimmy Hayes (Judy); grandchildren, Cody Bowling and Jeremy Love; six great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cody Bowling, Jeremy Love, Jon Love, Jimmy Cole, Arthur Baldridge, and Jimmy Hayes.
