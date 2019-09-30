SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Mary Ann Ward Gean was born in Waterloo, Alabama on July 4, 1952, the daughter of the late Ross and Maxine Ward.
On June 9, 1972 she was united in marriage to Dannie Lee Gean, who preceded his wife in death on July 31, 2019.
Mary Ann worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for 27 years at North West Alabama Cancer Center. She was a member of Second Creek Church of Christ. Mary Ann was very active in the Walnut Grove Fish Fry and loved gardening. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
She departed this life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family at the age of 67 years, 2 months and 24 days.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, James Lee Gean and his wife Leigh Ann and Dana Gean Morris and her husband Brandon, all of Savannah, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jaxton Gean, Jaylee Gean, Bryson Morris, Kinzey Morris and Emmy Morris; and her brothers, Larry Wayne Ward of Forth Worth, Texas, Jackie Lynn Ward of Waterloo, Alabama and Jerry Lynn Ward of Central, Alabama.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Daniel Gean.
Services will be held on September 30, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Second Creek Church Of Christ in Savannah, Tennessee, with David Rushlow officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Savannah, Tennessee.
