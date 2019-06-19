LEIGHTON — Mary Ann Weathers, 77 years old of Leighton, passed away June 17, 2019 at her residence in Florence.
Visitation will be Thursday June 20, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Elkins Funeral Home with Brother Dwayne McDuff officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mary Ann was a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was a member, choir member and Elder at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Florence. She loved to sing gospel music and was a member of the Shoals Praise and Worship Choir. She was born January 4, 1942 in Decatur to Paul Glenn Cross and Anita Fretwell Cross. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Delores Ann Weathers.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Robert Douglas Weathers; her son, Robert Douglas Weathers, Jr. (Cindy); her daughter, Laura Ann Morris (Jeff); her sister, Martha Jane Patterson (Cliston); her brother, Paul Edwin Cross (Melody); and her grandchildren, Kayleigh Abigail Weathers, Anna Claire Weathers, Catherine Leigh Weathers, Elizabeth Hippolyta Morris and Eirik Milton Morris.
Pallbearers will be Chris Patterson, Roger Kilburn, Jimmy Berryman, Jimmy Moss, David Colvard and Jim Engelthaler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Castle, Jim Taylor, John Sedenquist and Bill Boone.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented