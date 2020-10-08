MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary B. Davenport, 80, of Muscle Shoals passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Visitation will be today, October 8, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Abbie Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; mom and dad, Elmer and Nina Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Davenport, Darlene Lansdell (Freddie), and Angela Brown (Brett); sister, Linda McBride; grandchildren, William Higgins, Jolene Rohling, Dwight Lansdell, Orrie Lansdell , Mary Beth Suddith, and Gracie Brown; great-grandchildren, Lile Higgins, Rylee Rohling, Averie and Alodie Lansdell, Emilee and Eli Lansdell, and Baby Suddith.
Pallbearers will be William Higgins, Orrie Lansdell, Dwight Lansdell, Josh Rohling, Andy Burden, and William Crosswhite.
Special thanks to Dr. Adam Isbell, ICU and second floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital and Stephanie with Encompass Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
