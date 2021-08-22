HACKLEBURG
Mary Bailey Garrett, age 79, of Hackleburg, formerly of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was the former owner of Generations Hair Salon in Haleyville and a member of Church of Christ in Littleville.
The visitation will be Monday August 23, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville. Funeral service at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel, with Brother Gerald Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia.
Pallbearers are Johnnie Garrett II, Zachary Mize, Colby Pyle, Aaron Bishop, Derek Bishop and Jacob Bowman.
Survivors include, Kim (John) Bowman, Johanna (Keith) Mize, Sandra (Randall) Bishop, Misty Biggs, Johnnie (Debbie) Garrett II, Robert (Bernadine) Garrett, Daren (Tammy) Garrett; sister, Bessie Garrett; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Monroe Garrett; parents, Clarin and Rena Self; brothers, Roland, Olen and Garland Self; sisters, Lois Donet, Vernell Stough, Flora Dunlap and Flois McCarberry.
The family asks that everyone practice social distancing and wear masks.
