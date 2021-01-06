TUSCUMBIA — Mary Bell Mitchell, 85, died January 3, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.