IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Mary Belle Turner Dick, 91, died September 29, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Visitation will continue Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at South Cross Roads Baptist Church with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in South Cross Roads Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

