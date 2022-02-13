GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Mary Beth Pyron, formerly of Florence, AL, passed away January 19th, 2022 in Grapevine, Texas. She was born February 9th, 1957 to Norma Clare and Tonnie Pyron. After graduating from Bradshaw High School, Mary Beth spent 17 years working at ECM hospital as a heart monitor technician. In 2012 she and her mother moved to Texas to be closer to her brother Spalding.
Born with spina bifida, Mary Beth became a poster child for the March of Dimes. After the cure for polio Beth was the first poster child for Children’s birth defects. In 1960 she and her mother Norma Clare traveled the country helping to raise awareness for children born with disabilities.
Beth’s life and story touched all who knew her. She was loved by her family, and will be remembered for her constant kindness and her big heart.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Norma Clare and Tonnie Pyron; her grandparents, Polly and Jeff Pyron, and Claribel and Norbert Spalding; aunt Sandy Rogers, and cousin Huston Patton, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Spalding Pyron (Johnette Pyron); nieces, Paige (Matthew Darrah) and Leslie (Tommy Gregg) and their children Poppy, Triton, and Gwenyth; aunts, Suzy Spalding Robbins and Sherri Berry, and cousins, Kelley Connolly, Lyndi Gura, and Chris Berry.
Donations in Mary Beth’s memory can be made to the Spina Bifida Foundation either online or by calling (202) 618-4754.
