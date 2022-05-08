LITTLEVILLE — Mary V Seal Bolton, age 98, of Littleville, passed away on Thursday, May 05, 2022 at her residence.
Mary V was born on December 7, 1923 to James Albert and Mary Edna (Hand) Seal and has lived in the Littleville community for her entire life. She graduated from Deshler High School in 1941 and married James Hazel Bolton. Her first job was working at Elmore’s 5 &10 Store in Russellville then she worked at Bradford Drug Store during World War II. Mary V was later employed by Atlantic Pacific Tea Company, more commonly know as A&P Grocery. She enjoyed working there for twenty years and finally retired after another twenty years at Walmart as a salesclerk. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Littleville, where she faithfully attended until her health would not allow her to. She was the oldest living member of the church at the time of her death. Mary V also enjoyed her membership of the Eastern Star for over 60 years. She loved spending time with her friends at the Senior Citizens Center, playing cards and dominoes. She was known as Mother, Granny B, and Nanny to her family who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hazel Bolton; daughter, Barbara Sue Bolton Richardson; parents, James Albert and Mary Edna (Hand) Seal; sister-in-law, Ruth Seal; and nephew, Terry Seal.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, James “Jim” Harold Bolton (Theresa), Gary Lynn Bolton (Carol); grandchildren, Melissa Richardson, Brian Richardson (Heather), Jeremy Bolton (Amy), Matthew Bolton, Zachary Bolton (fiancé Brookelyn Ennis), Abby Bolton Wade (Joseph); great-grandsons, Seth Swindell, Micah Swindell, Luke Swindell, Jagger Richardson, Jude Richardson, Andrew Bolton, Joseph Bolton, Jayce Bolton, Grayson Bolton, and first great-granddaughter on the way. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Alva Lee Seal; niece, Debby Seal Griffith (Harry); great-nephew, Scott Robison (Laura-Kate); two great-great-nieces, Emery and Elsie Kate Robison; and a host of cousins and friends who loved her very much.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Gary Yielding and Bro. Steve Amos speaking at the service. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Jeremy Bolton, Brian Richardson, Matthew Bolton, Zachary Bolton, Joseph Wade, Scott Robison, Thomas James, and Freddie Bolton.
The family would like to extend a sincere, heartfelt thanks to our sitters, Gina Myers, Rita Porter, Teresa Leeth, and Debbie Moore for the last year of being by Mary V’s side. You all became our family and we love you dearly. We also express a special thanks to Nurse Jennifer, Constance and the other nurses and staff of Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for the love and care shown to our mother and grandmother.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented