LIMESTONE COUNTY — Mary Jane Brooks, 82, a native of Limestone County, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Haleyville Health Care Center. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Monday, February 1, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blackground Cemetery.
Born on April 17, 1938, to the late Charlie and Jessie Brooks.
Mary is survived by five children, Linda Sapp (David) of Haleyville, Dorothy Odell (Robert) of Town Creek, Wade Brooks of Rogersville, Billy Brooks of Haleyville, and Margaret Brooks of Town Creek; sisters, Mattie Brackin Pennington and Faye Parker both of Town Creek; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Brooks (Jenelle) of Moulton; and sisters, Margie Thomas and Joan Burney (Phillip).
Pallbearers will be Henry Parker, Leon Brackin, Charles Lynn Brackin, Robert Brackin, Justin Mears, and Justin Sanford.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and staff at Helen Keller Hospital and the Haleyville Health Care Center.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented