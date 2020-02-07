FLORENCE — Mary Byrd, 80, of Florence died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Shoals Hospital.
Visitation will be today, February 7, 2020, 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Highland Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12 P.M. with Reverend Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will be inTuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ms Byrd was a member of Highland Baptist Church and sang in the choir for 35 years. She helped teach pre-school for over 20 years at Highland. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Cypress Chapter No. 195. She was also a member of the Pilot Club of Florence. She retired after 37 years as a dental assistant and receptionist for Dr. James Forrest Thompson. She then became a door greeter at Walmart, Florence for 17 ¾ years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lofton and Bessie Fike Byrd; infant brother, Joseph Edward Byrd; brother-in-law, James L. Hauer.
Ms Byrd is survived by her sister, Reverend Martha S. Hauer; niece, Katharine Spickard (Owen); great-nephews, Ethan and Will Spickard.
Pallbearers will be Owen Spickard, Ethan Spickard, George Spickard, Ned Cox, Mickey Price and Thomas Childers.
Special thanks to the staff of Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Jr., Dr. Edsel Holden, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Childers, Mr. and Mrs. Ned Cox, Mrs. LaVerne Hall, Mrs. Pat Price, Mrs. Martha Russell, Mrs. Peggy Hyde, and members of Highland Baptist Love Sunday School Class.
