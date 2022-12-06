FLORENCE — Mary Constance “Connie” Sledge departed from family and friends December 5, 2022 at El Reposo Nursing Home following a brief illness. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada August 29, 1934 to George and Cecilia Gibson.
Connie met Hoyt Sledge at a USO dance. They married in 1953 and raised eight children. After Hoyt retired from the U.S. Navy he moved his family back to his hometown of Florence, Alabama. In 1969 they started Conny’s BBQ and later moved to Iron City, TN where they built and operated Chief’s BBQ for over 20 years.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Sledge; son, Danny Sledge; granddaughter, Jennifer Bray; parents, George and Cecilia Gibson; sister, Pat Gibson; and brothers, Jackie, Jimmie, Mike (Lorraine) and Bill Gibson. She is survived by her brothers, George (Marie) Gibson, Charles (Eleanor) Gibson, Bob (Mona) Gibson; her children, Darline (Bruce) Larson, Mary Anne (Tim) Rippey, Kathy (Tim) Caston, Betty (Clay) Taylor, Miles (Tina) Sledge, Frances (Roger) Keeton and Tommy (Sabrina) Sledge; as well as 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, quite the legacy for a true Matriarch.
Connie was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 7, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Abbot Cletus Meagher O.S.B. officiating. Burial will be in Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN, services directed by Williams Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff at El Reposo for their excellent care.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
