VINA, AL
Mary Carolyn Strickland Lindley, 80, entered her eternal home in heaven on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
She was born on September 19, 1942, in the Halltown Community, the second child of Morris and Mary Strickland. Carolyn and Charles were married in 1959 and were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia Marie and Renee Jane when they lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They moved to Zion, Illinois in 1964. Carolyn worked at Abbott Laboratories as a microbiology technician. She loved to study bacteria as it taught her how awesome God is. They moved to Halltown in 1979 and were blessed to welcome new members to their family. She counted it a blessing to be the caregiver for her mother-in-law, Henrietta Lindley and her parents. She was a member of New Union Baptist Church. She felt it was a great blessing, honor and privilege to teach a Sunday School class of wonderful young adults for several years.
Carolyn loved to travel and see the wonders God created throughout the world. She felt most blessed to travel to the Holy Land and stand on the Mount of Olives. She instilled her love of travel in her children and grandchildren and helped provide numerous opportunities for them to travel. She always said to enjoy each day and thank God for his blessings. Some of her favorite bible verses were Isaiah 45:22, “Look unto me, an be ye saved all the ends of the earth for I am God and there is none else” and John 1:1, 14, “In the beginning was the word and the word was with God, and the word was God. The word was made flesh and dwelt among us and we beheld his glory, the glory of the only begotten of the father, full of grace and truth.”
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at New Union Missionary Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 1:00 with Bro. Tim Apt and family officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles Lindley; daughters, Cyndi (Terry) James and Renee (Danny Shewbart) Francis; 5 grandchildren, Amy Bolding, Todd (Kendra) James, Karen (Bo) Taff, Kayla (Ross) Terry, and Anna (Ryan) Barksdale; 12 great-grandchildren, Brady and Bree Bolding, Kade, Kylee, and Khloe James, Alivia and Aiden Taff, Katelyn and Kollins Terry, and Rylan, Reed, and Rowan Barksdale; a sister, Nancy Hicks and a brother, Sam (Pauline) Strickland.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce Elaine, grandson-in-law Brad Bolding, and niece Susan Hicks.
Pallbearers will be Todd James, Bo Taff, Ross Terry, Ryan Barksdale, Kade James, Brady Bolding, Joel Bolding, and Gerald Collum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideon’s International or New Union Missionary Baptist Church.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Raynard Fabianke and the staff at Red Bay Hospital for the care they provided.
